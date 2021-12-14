Historic warmth, storms, high winds all forecast for a wild weather Wednesday for Wisconsin

Historic warmth, thunderstorms, and high winds are in the forecast for what looks to be a wild weather Wednesday into early Thursday for Wisconsin.

Much of the western half of Wisconsin is under a high wind watch from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday, with gusts up to 60 miles per hour possible, according to the National Weather Service.

The watch area includes the counties of Marquette, Green Lake, Sauk, Columbia, Iowa, Dane, Lafayette, Green and Rock in southern Wisconsin, with counties to the east of that area not included in the watch. The watch area also extends up into west-central and much of northwest Wisconsin.

That will come after a day in which record highs for any December day could be set.

Madison’s record high for Dec. 15 (Wednesday) is 52, set in 2011, and the all-time high for any December day is 65 on Dec. 3, 2012, while the National Weather Service predicts it will hit 64 Wednesday and 27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a high of 62.

Milwaukee’s record for Dec. 15 is 55, set in 1891, which likely will fall, but the city’s all-time December high is 68 in 2001, which likely won’t be broken, as the forecast high for Wednesday is 63, the Weather Service said.

It also will feel humid on Wednesday, which is a rare occurrence for December. Dew points are projected to reach the mid- to upper 50s, and dew points in Madison and Milwaukee have only reached 55 or higher on 11 and 14 days, respectively, in December over the past 75 years.

The dew point has never reached 60 degrees at either location in December, but Madison may come close on Wednesday, the Weather Service said.

Madison and La Crosse both are forecast to see southwest winds at 25 to 35 mph and gusts to 60 mph with the wind watch from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Wednesday’s forecast high for La Crosse is 63, with a thunderstorm before midnight.

Eau Claire is predicted to see southwest winds at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts to 55 mph.

After a high near 59 Wednesday, wind chills be near 10 could Thursday morning, with storms possible late Wednesday that could feature damaging winds and even a small threat for tornadoes.

Green Bay is expected to see dense fog and possibly minor urban flooding Wednesday night due to melting snow with Wednesday’s high of 57.

Green Bay isn’t under a wind watch, but could see winds up to 55 mph Wednesday night, with possible storms.

Racine will see a high near 63 on Wednesday, and winds gusting to 50 mph Wednesday night.

Temperatures 20 to 40 degrees above normal are expected for a large portion of the central U.S., melting all or much of the snow that fell in Minnesota and northern Wisconsin late last week, AccuWeather said.

"Tens of millions of Americans are set to spend the final days of fall basking in a December heat wave that will send temperatures soaring as high as 30 or even 40 degrees above normal in the days ahead," said AccuWeather senior meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.

This won't be any ordinary heat wave either, as countless cities are poised to break daily records, and at least a handful could break monthly records as well.

"While daily record highs should certainly fall, all-time record highs for the month of December are also going to be threatened, if not obliterated, on Wednesday across a rather large swath of the center of the country," said AccuWeather meteorologist La Troy Thornton.

AccuWeather forecasts that Madison could reach the upper 60s on Wednesday, while Kansas City; Wichita, Kansas; Des Moines, Iowa, and Omaha, Nebraska also could break their records for any December day. Kansas City and Wichita could hit 80 in December for the first time ever.

Minneapolis, Chicago, St. Louis, Denver and Dallas all could set new highs for Dec. 15, AccuWeather said.

AccuWeather also warned that the system slamming the West Coast with inches of rain and feet of snow, will threaten the center of the country at mid-week, with widespread damaging winds and even the potential for more severe weather, following last week’s deadly tornado outbreak.

The storm will come together across the Plains on Wednesday and strengthen throughout the day as it tracks northeast, bringing widespread strong to damaging winds to an area of more than 1,200 miles. Winds could reach 120 mph along the Front Range of the Rockies in Colorado.

“The main threat to lives and property will stem from showers and thunderstorms capable of producing straight-line wind gusts, as opposed to tornadoes, from northeastern Oklahoma to southeastern Minnesota, central Wisconsin and northeastern Illinois from late Wednesday to Wednesday night,” Sosnowski said.

“An increase in moisture could still trigger some locally severe storms late Wednesday night to Thursday in areas that were slammed by deadly tornadoes over the Mississippi Valley. While the threat of large and long-lived tornadoes appears to be low with this severe weather event, severe thunderstorms can occasionally produce brief tornadoes under the right conditions.”

In Madison on Tuesday, look for mostly cloudy skies, a high near 50 and southeast winds at 10 to 15 mph, the Weather Service said.

Chances for showers are 30% overnight, 40% Wednesday, and 60% Wednesday night, with possible totals of less than a tenth of an inch. Quiet and seasonably colder weather will follow, with just a 20% chance of snow showers Friday night.

Skies over Madison should be cloudy Wednesday, sunny Thursday, mostly cloudy Friday, and mostly sunny Saturday through Monday, with highs near 64, 41, 37, 29, 33 and 35, and lows Tuesday night through Sunday night rising to around 51, 35, 25, 23, 17 and 24.

27 Storm Track’s Tsaparis forecasts a few spotty showers overnight, isolated rain showers Wednesday, scattered showers and isolated thundershowers Wednesday night, light snow possible Friday night and Saturday, and a few flurries possible Monday.

Tsaparis said highs for Madison Tuesday through Monday should be near 48, 62, 37, 35, 29, 30 and 32, and overnight lows around 40,48, 62, 37, 35, 29, 30 and 32, and overnight lows around 40, 33, 23, 20, 19 and 22.

Monday’s high in Madison was 50 at 3:25 p.m., 17 degrees above the normal high and 10 degrees below the record high of 60 for Dec. 13, set in 2015.

Monday’s low in Madison was 26 at 10:45 p.m., 7 degrees above the normal low and 43 degrees above the record low of 17 below for Dec. 13, set in 1903.

No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, leaving Madison’s December and meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 1.02 inches, 0.24 inches above normal. For the year, Madison has received 22.15 inches of precipitation, 14.13 inches below normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for Dec. 13 is 1.45 inches, set in 2015.

With no snow on Monday, Madison’s December and meteorological winter total stayed at 0.4 inches, 4.4 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 1 inch, 7.4 inches below normal.

Madison’s record snowfall for Dec. 13 is 6.4 inches, set in 1892.

