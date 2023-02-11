Winnebago and Outagamie counties want it in writing.

The counties, who jointly manage the UW-Oshkosh at Fox Cities campus, are requesting a guarantee that, if they sink millions into renovating the campus’ 60-year-old cafeteria, and then the University of Wisconsin System shuts down the campus within the next five years, the System will pay the counties back for the renovations.

It’s a promise they deem necessary after UW System President Jay Rothman’s November announcement that he is shutting down all degree-fulfilling programs at UW-Platteville’s Richland Center campus July 1, making Richland the first branch campus to lose its programming.

Enrollment in the System’s 13 branch campuses has dropped precipitously over the past decade, with a few exceptions. Critics blame mismanagement by the universities and the 2018 merger that placed each two-year campus under the umbrella of a university.

Regardless of how they got here, two-year campuses statewide are seeking ways to adapt so they can maximize their relevancy to their local communities and reverse the enrollment trend.

A few have succeeded — and, through that success, they might have identified a path forward for the other campuses.

Richland’s enrollment was the lowest in the System. The campus had 62 students this fall, a 90% reduction from 2014, when enrollment was 567 students.

And while Winnebago County Board member Steven Binder doesn’t think Fox Cities is next on the chopping block — the planetarium there brings in more than 30,000 visitors a year — he said renovating the cafeteria is too large of an investment to make without a guarantee.

“We don’t want to spend $4 million upgrading a cafeteria and then two years down the road, they say, ‘Well, enrollment’s down and we have to cut back,’” Binder said. “Let’s put it this way — if they have no plan on getting rid of us, why wouldn’t you agree to it?”

Counties have a vested interest in the two-year campuses beyond simply welcoming a local higher education presence. The UW Board of Regents rents the branch campus facilities from counties and cities who own them, often for nominal fees, in return for sharing the cost of maintaining facilities. The leases are long: Richland and Marinette counties’ agreements, for example, are for a term of 75 years and won’t end until the 2040s.

Following Rothman’s decree that in-person classes at Richland would cease, county leaders have mixed feelings toward the System.

Some feel rosy, as their connection to the nearest university has increased or stabilized their enrollment; others with declining enrollment want commitments or are making their own concessions in hopes of avoiding Richland’s fate.

And while Rothman said last year his Richland decision was not a harbinger for others, some county leaders are not convinced.

“Pretty much everybody’s just lost patience,” Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann said.

Decades of decline

While Richland has had the steepest decline from its peak enrollment to fall 2022, most of the others aren’t faring much better.

Washington County’s enrollment is down. It’s 70% of what it had in 2010, when 1,117 students attended; in fall 2022, the headcount was 332.

“There’s very much an attitude of, ‘We’re the landlord and UW is the tenant, and (the System) can take long walk off a short pier,’” Schoemann added. “I think it’s just total, utter frustration.”

Baraboo-Sauk County’s enrollment is just a quarter of its peak in 2000; for Fond du Lac and Waukesha, it’s been a steady decline of students stemming back into the 1970s and ‘80s.

Enrollment declines at the System’s two-year campuses prompted the Board of Regents to pair all two-year campuses with the System’s four-year universities at the start of the 2018 school year. Richland Center and Baraboo were paired with UW-Platteville.

A prior consolidation in 2015 already had eliminated 83 administrative jobs between the 13 two-year colleges. That move was born from the System’s need to cut $250 million after then-Gov. Scott Walker and the Legislature slashed state funding for higher education.

At the time, UW Colleges Chancellor Cathy Sandeen called the 2015 consolidation a “worst-case scenario.”

But in Sheboygan and Manitowoc counties, enrollment at the UW-Green Bay branch campuses is reversing long-standing declines. Manitowoc’s enrollment has increased by 136 students since its lowest point in fall 2019; Sheboygan has 59 more students since then.

Feeling optimistic, the Sheboygan County Board is looking to add a dormitory to its campus that could serve as overflow for other colleges, board chair Vernon Koch said.

“There’s more of a spirit of collaboration on these things to try and make sure students’ needs are met,” Koch said. “If you steer some of the programs towards what’s needed locally, you can keep those students in the area and start their career here and hopefully settle in here.”

The Barron and Manitowoc branch campuses have fared the best in mitigating population loss. Even so, Barron has a third of the students it had at its peak in 2010; despite Manitowoc gaining ground in recent years, its population is 43% lower than its height in 2004.

Brighter horizons

Fundamental changes to the branch campuses might be the solution to mitigate further enrollment loss.

That’s what’s working for UW-Green Bay’s branches, at least. Since the 2018 merger, UW-Green Bay has added bachelor’s degree programs that align with branch community needs, Provost and Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs Kate Burns said.

Traditionally, the branch campuses have been two-year schools that offer associate degree programs. Sheboygan now offers a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering. Manitowoc has an environmental science program. And in Marinette, where shipbuilding is a major industry, the campus is leaning into business management and engineering, Burns said.

All UW-Green Bay campuses also offer bachelor’s degrees in writing and psychology.

UW-Platteville had similar plans for its Baraboo and Richland campuses, providing degree programs based on each area’s needs.

UW-Platteville anticipates that Baraboo, just south of the economic engine that is the Wisconsin Dells, might offer hospitality and tourism classes, and a bachelor’s degree program in business management started last fall. Six students are enrolled in the major, and 10% of new applicants for next fall at Baraboo have enrolled in it, UW-Platteville spokesperson Paul Erickson said.

Until degree programs were axed altogether at Richland, the campus planned to offer a bachelor’s degree in professional studies.

A Phoenix Rising program allowing students to earn an associate degree before they graduate from high school helps drive UW-Green Bay enrollment, too, Burns said.

Manitowoc County Board chair Tyler Martell, who is also a high school teacher, said UW-Green Bay is managing its branch campuses well.

“It seems that the campus is responding well to the changing needs of people who want to pursue higher education,” Martell said. “UW-Green Bay seems to be meeting new challenges about online learning and dual enrollment. They tend to be more innovative.”

New ways sought

Some Marinette County Board members were irked in December by UW-Green Bay’s request to remove the campus fieldhouse from its 75-year lease, but they saw it as a concession to keep the campus alive.

UW-Green Bay Chancellor Michael Alexander had told Marinette County Board members in December that resources are limited, and administrators wanted to direct them to education, according to a story from the Marinette Eagle-Herald. Alexander told board members UW-Green Bay was asking for their help, saying they “are not in the business of running a pool. We are an educational institution.”

County Board member Trygve Rhude blames previous state administrations and state legislatures for years of budget cuts that led UW-Green Bay to put aspects of its branch campuses on the chopping block.

But if budget cuts are coming regardless, board members would rather it be athletics than education, Rhude said.

“Do we want the university to just shut the thing off, turn the heat down and watch it crumble? It’s our responsibility,” Rhude said. “It’s a huge asset ... with the shipyard, they’re hiring people all the time and communities need things for people to recreate at, so we need that facility.”

In Washington County, a task force is charged with keeping a higher education presence there. Unlike other counties with branch campuses, Washington County doesn’t have a four-year institution. If the System were to close the campus, that would shut the door on local access to a four-year degree.

The task force was initially formed in May 2021 and was revived following Rothman’s hiring. Rothman’s directive on Richland came just a few weeks after the task force started meeting again, which made the group’s work far more pressing, Schoemann said.

The task force hopes to present recommendations for the campus in early 2023.

“We’re going to solve it in Washington County, in our way and the way we think is best for our community,” Schoemann said. “I hope that’s with the University of Wisconsin System, because we’ve had a good partnership, but ... I’m not married to UW System, and clearly they aren’t married to any of us communities either.”