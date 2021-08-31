Ho-Chunk casino in Wisconsin Dells reopens after shutdown due to computer failure

Ho-Chunk Gaming in Wisconsin Dells announced it has reopened following a shut down over the weekend from what it called a “major computer systems failure," according to the casino's Facebook page.

The casino announced that it reopened its doors at 1 p.m. Monday after suffering a from a computer systems failure. The technical difficulties resulted in the location temporarily closing its doors. All amenities of the property were closed besides the hotel, and RV Park during the shutdown.

“Our IT and management team worked tirelessly since Wednesday night to get us up and running again. I do want to publicly thank them for a herculean effort,” said John Phillip, executive manager in the post. “Additionally, while this was going on, we took the opportunity to deep clean the entire property.”

The casino continued to post regular updates throughout the weekend on its Facebook page during the closure. The need for system repairs at the facility was shared through the company’s Facebook page at 8:11 p.m. on Thursday. Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells did not state the cause of the computer system failure.