Homeowner kills intruder during struggle after break-in, Kenosha police say

Police response

Kenosha emergency responders at 69th Street and 64th Avenue Friday evening, where the corner has been taped off. Officers were also at the cul-de-sac of Christmas Lane nearby.

 JOE STATES, KENOSHA NEWS

The Kenosha Police Department is actively investigating a man's death which occurred Friday evening during an apparent break-in and assault.

According to a department post to social media, officers have been conducting their investigation in the 6900 block of 64th Avenue.

Officers initially responded to the area around 7:20 p.m. on a report of a suspicious subject who was reportedly damaging vehicles at random and attempting to enter several homes unknown to him.

The intruder reportedly forced his way into one of the houses and attacked the homeowner. The homeowner fought back and the intruder was subsequently killed during the struggle.

Police investigators remained on scene late Friday night.

The department posted there is no active threat to the community.

Police indicated it was an open and active investigation. Those with any information are asked to call 262-605-5203, or CrimeStoppers at 262-656-7333.

No additional information is available at this time.

