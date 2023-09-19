A Columbia County man charged in the shooting death of his partner was ordered held on $1 million cash bail in his initial court appearance Monday, authorities reported.

Larry Manthe, 79, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide with domestic abuse and use of a dangerous weapon modifiers in the death of Alice Langer, 76, at a home in the town of Wyocena, Columbia County District Attorney Brenda Yaskal said in a statement.

If Manthe posts bail, he will be required to turn over his firearms to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office within 24 hours, will not be allowed to possess or consume any alcohol, and is banned from having contact with members of Langer’s family, their residences, workplaces, and schools, Yaskal said.

On Oct. 6, 2022, Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a welfare check call from Langer’s family members saying they could not get in contact with Langer for more than 15 hours. The deputies found Langer dead in her house from a gunshot wound to her head.

Langer and Manthe were living together and had been in a long-term relationship. Family members told authorities that Langer had intended to leave her relationship with Manthe and had made plans to buy her own residence, Yaskal said.

“I want victims to know that there are resources available to them if they find themselves in a violent relationship, including Hope House of South Central Wisconsin or other local advocacy agencies,” Yaskal said. “I encourage people who find themselves in that situation to reach out to law enforcement or a domestic violence advocate for assistance.”

Manthe’s next court date is scheduled for Oct. 25.