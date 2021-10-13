Homicide charges sought against driver in crash that killed 3 Madison area high school seniors

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office has recommended charges against a Madison man who they believe was intoxicated and speeding when his vehicle struck and killed three area high school students earlier this month.

The charges sought by authorities against Eric N. Mehring, 30, of Madison, come after a week of tributes to and remembrances of the three teenage boys who died in the fiery crash on the evening of Oct. 2 in the town of Middleton.

The Dane County District Attorney’s Office has referred charges against Mehring that include second-degree reckless homicide, homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, homicide by negligent operation of a motor vehicle and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, said Elise Schaffer, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

Mehring was speeding east on West Mineral Point Road in a 2016 Jaguar when he rear-ended the 2013 Chevrolet Cruze occupied by Madison West senior Simon Bilessi and Middleton seniors Evan Kartochwill and Jack Miller, Schaffer said. The impact of the crash sent the teens’ vehicle off the road into a farm field where it caught fire.

Due to a lack of proper medical housing at the Dane County Jail, Mehring will remain in the hospital to receive treatment for the injuries he suffered in the crash, Schaffer said.

Crash reconstructionists with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office are still compiling the results of their investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Dane County tip line at 608-284-6900.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0