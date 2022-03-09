Homicide trial starts for woman accused of abusing, killing housekeeper begins in Racine

Assistant District Attorney Christopher Steenrod told the jury the victim was suffering from a series of injuries that caused her die.
“It was the culmination of a multitude of injuries that ultimately resulted in her death,” he said.
The victim showed signs of “chronic, ongoing abuse” and she was also suffering from an infection that may have been “festering hours, days, or possibly weeks before the last day she was alive,” Steenrod said.
He told the jury that four of LaRoche’s children are to testify about the abuse Johnson-Schroeder suffered at the hands of their mother.
“The abuse escalated until, one day, Peggy was gone,” Steenrod said. “Gone from the house, gone from their lives, gone from any discussion moving forward.”
In addition to the eyewitness testimony, the state is to also present forensic evidence which was used to help identify the victim.
Lastly, Steenrod continued, the state intends to use LaRoche’s own words against her from interviews with law enforcement that would show the inconsistencies in her story over time.
Jillian Scheidegger, the defendant’s counsel, stressed to the jury the question before them was whether the state had proved its case, and not whether LaRoche was a good mother or a good person.
She acknowledged that LaRoche probably meant well when she asked Schroeder to live with her and help her with her house and children.
Linda LaRoche, the 64-year-old woman accused of killing Peggy Lynn Johnson (Racine County’s former Jane Doe) 20 years ago and dumping her body in a rural cornfield, quickly lost at least two significant sources of income after she was charged with homicide last week.
Schroeder’s mother had died and the young woman had cognitive challenges. If she lived with the LaRoche family, at least she would have something to eat and somewhere to go, Scheidegger said.
But cohabitation is difficult, Scheidegger told the jury, and people can begin to get on each other’s nerves.
There was also a lot of stress in LaRoche’s life, Scheidegger said. She was the mother of six children, worked as a nurse and had two business enterprises with her husband.
“She would get stressed, overwhelmed, and lash out,” she said, and added that some of LaRoche’s children would describe her as “not a good mom” and also as someone who “could be cruel and unfair.”
However, she encouraged the jury to remember that the events leading to the trial occurred more than two decades ago.
Further, Scheidegger said, people claim now that they saw terrible things but no one reported it at the time.
Following the opening statements, four of the defendant’s children testified for the state. The trial is to continue Wednesday.
Linda LaRoche appears Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court. She is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and disposal of a corpse in the death of Peggy Lynn Johnson-Schroeder, who was found in a Racine County cornfield on July 21, 1999, and had remained unidentified for more than 20 years.
Peggy Lynn Johnson-Schroeder is shown here as an adult. Her body was found in a Racine County cornfield in 1999; she remained unidentified for more than 20 years. Linda LaRoche, for whom Schroeder had worked as a housekeeper, is on trial for first-degree intentional homicide in her death.