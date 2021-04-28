Hospitals to continue some pandemic protocols, push ahead on big projects

At UW Health, telehealth was “very minimal” before the pandemic but accounted for the “vast majority” of visits last March and April, said Dr. Pete Newcomer, chief medical officer. It has settled at about 30% of visits, an amount he expects to remain.

For some specialties, such as dermatology, telehealth hasn’t worked as well as expected, Newcomer said. “Sometimes you just need to see that lesion in person,” he said.

At UnityPoint Health-Meriter, virtual visits shot up from about 500 in a nearly yearlong period before the pandemic to more than 11,000 over roughly the same period last year, said Dr. Pam Wetzel, chief medical officer. The hospital this year began using UW Health’s telestroke service to evaluate stroke patients in the emergency room.

About 20% of visits at Group Health are now virtual, roughly double the level before the pandemic, Huth said.

The need for office space at the health systems may decline as some workers not involved in direct patient care continue working remotely, the administrators said. Some are looking at “hoteling” cubicles, assigning them to different employees on different days.