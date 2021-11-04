How Aaron Rodgers went from 'immunized' to unvaccinated and out of Packers' game against Kansas City

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers arrived at Green Bay Packers training camp in July believing he was protected from COVID-19 — or at least as protected as anyone who’d received the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The NFL’s reigning MVP learned Wednesday his alternative treatment hadn’t sufficiently protected him. He landed on the Packers’ reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive, two sources confirmed.

Rodgers, who is considered unvaccinated by the NFL, will miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs because unvaccinated players are required to quarantine from the team for 10 days. Vaccinated players, such as wide receiver Davante Adams, who tested positive last week, are eligible to return as soon as they have had two negative test results 24 hours apart and are asymptomatic.

Rodgers’ status also puts him in jeopardy of missing the team’s Nov. 14 game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field. The first day he’d be eligible to return to the team is Nov. 13, if he is asymptomatic — meaning he’d miss practice all week leading up to the matchup with the Seahawks in a best-case scenario.

Second-year quarterback Jordan Love, the team’s first-round draft pick in 2020, is set to start against Kansas City. Love was the only quarterback available for Wednesday’s practice because third-stringer Kurt Benkert was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday after confirming he had tested positive. The Packers were set to sign veteran Blake Bortles, who had been with the team before Rodgers reported for camp, to serve as Love’s backup against the Chiefs.

The chaos at least in part was set in motion by Rodgers’ decision to eschew one of the CDC-approved vaccines, according to sources.

Asked what he told his players after learning of Rodgers’ situation around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday — right before he was set to preside over the morning team meeting — Packers coach Matt LaFleur replied: “I said, ‘Hey, it’s a great challenge. Nobody’s going to feel sorry for us. We all have to prepare to the best of our ability to go down there and get a win.’ And that’s the mindset. They’re not going to postpone or cancel the game. We have a game to play, and it’s a next-man-up mentality — and that’s how we’ve operated for everybody.

“I think our guys will rally around Jordan. I’ve got a lot of confidence in him, and what a great opportunity for him to showcase what he can do.”

Asked how the players reacted to the news when LaFleur informed the team, defensive tackle Kenny Clark said: “That’s the leader of our team. It was just crazy news. Just shock. (We) come in and the guy’s not there.

“It can happen to any one of us. It is what it is. It’s the next-man-up mentality. With COVID, you know some guys aren’t going to be there. It just happens to be Aaron.”

The three-time NFL MVP received an alternative treatment before reporting to camp that he believed would sufficiently inoculate him against the coronavirus, according to those two sources familiar with Rodgers’ situation. But the NFL considered him to be unvaccinated, and Rodgers petitioned the league to change his status based on his alternative treatment.

NFL Network, which was the first to report Rodgers was not vaccinated, reported Rodgers received a “homeopathic treatment from his personal doctor” that was designed to raise his antibody levels.

Rodgers was asked directly whether he was vaccinated when he spoke with reporters Aug. 26. The NFL at the time had not yet clarified whether his status would be changed based on his petition, according to sources.

“Yeah, I’ve been immunized,” Rodgers said. “You know, there’s a lot of conversation around it, around the league, and a lot of guys who have made statements and not made statements, owners who have made statements. There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated. I think it’s a personal decision. I’m not going to judge those guys. There are guys that’ve been vaccinated that have contracted COVID.

“It’s an interesting issue that I think we’re going to see played out the entire season. ... It’ll be interesting to see what happens if the protocols change at some point. This obviously is something that’s moving, the protocols and guidelines are kind of changing day-to-day it seems.”

Rodgers did not clarify his status when told that day that other quarterbacks had faced backlash for choosing not to be vaccinated — including Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins and then-New England's Cam Newton. He also was asked if he got vaccinated because of the competitive disadvantage he’d put the team at if he was unvaccinated or if it was to set an example for his teammates who were reluctant to get vaccinated.

“No, it wasn’t about that at all,” Rodgers said. “I think I like to learn about everything that I’m doing, and there was a lot of research that even went into that. But like I said, there’s been people that have tested positive, and I think it’s only vaccinated people here (in the media auditorium). It’s going to be interesting to see how things work moving forward.”

The 37-year-old Rodgers did not respond to a text message sent Wednesday afternoon.

Rodgers has been following the NFL-mandated protocols for unvaccinated players while inside the Packers’ Lambeau Field headquarters, including wearing a mask when he interacts with coaches and teammates at the facility, according to sources.

But he also was photographed in his John Wick costume interacting with teammates at a Halloween party over the weekend, and such gatherings are explicitly forbidden for unvaccinated players within the NFL’s COVID-19 guidelines. Players who aren't vaccinated also face restrictions when traveling for road games and other limitations that vaccinated players aren't subjected to.

The NFL said in a statement it would investigate whether the Packers failed to properly enforce protocols.

"The primary responsibility for enforcement of the COVID protocols within club facilities rests with each club," an NFL spokesman wrote. "Failure to properly enforce the protocols has resulted in discipline being assessed against individual clubs in the past. The league is aware of the current situation in Green Bay and will be reviewing the matter with the Packers."

Rodgers had been scheduled to address reporters during his usual Wednesday Q&A session, which he had been conducting without wearing a mask inside the auditorium. Other players who are unvaccinated had been relegated to doing their interviews via Zoom video conference all season.

In addition to Adams, the Packers were without fellow wide receiver Allen Lazard for last Thursday’s win over Arizona because Lazard was deemed a high-risk close contact to Adams and had to quarantine for five days because he is unvaccinated, despite testing negative. Lazard returned to practice Monday.

The Packers also faced the Cardinals without defensive coordinator Joe Barry, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 25, the same day Adams tested positive. The team hopes Adams and Barry will return Thursday.

“It’s unfortunate when you lose great players. Nobody wants that to happen,” LaFleur said. “The only way that you can get through that is for each individual to be at their best. It’s the collective effort of everybody that gives you a chance to go out and win a game.”

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0