Huge indoor year-round play space coming to Walworth County

Marking its 25th year of ministry in Walworth County, Lakeland Community Church in the Town of Delavan is on the grow in 2023 with a major community outreach project.

Providing opportunities to move, play and connect are the foundations of the congregation's Lakeland Park indoor play area development project, a $750,000 renovation and repurposing of the congregation's former 400-seat sanctuary, the second of three built over the past dozen years to accommodate the space needs of the growing Town of Delavan congregation, located at N3181 State Hwy. 67, just north of State Hwy. 50 and the Village of Williams Bay.

Filling a need

Josh Amstutz, senior pastor at Lakeland Community Church for the last 12 years, drew on his own experiences as a father as the inspiration for the congregation's Lakeland Park indoor recreation area project.

"I've got nine kids," Amstutz explained. "One of the biggest things as a dad here in Wisconsin, six to nine months out of the year you just don't have a whole lot to do. You've got kids who need to burn off energy and there's no place in Walworth County to just go, to go and play. There's no indoor play area. Probably about seven, eight years ago I had this idea: 'You know what we desperately need? We need an indoor play area.' McDonald's had torn down theirs and every local restaurant that had an indoor play area ripped them out, and so there was nothing, nothing at all in Walworth County. And so for years I've been like, 'We just desperately need an indoor play area for families.'"

Lakeland Park - Conceptual image of exterior entrance by GROTH Design Group GROTH Design Group conceptual image of exterior entrance to Lakeland Park at Lakeland Community Church, N3181 State Hwy. 67 in the Town of Del…

Over the span of his dozen years of ministry at Lakeland Community Church, attendance has grown from 100 people to more than 2,000 on a Sunday, evenly split between on-site and online attendance. Such exponential growth had necessitated three expansions of Lakeland's facility during his tenure - a 200-seat auditorium, a 400-seat auditorium and the current 1,000-seat auditorium.

"We've continually added on and added on," Amstutz said. "And during almost every one of those builds, I've wanted to tackle this project, add it into our build, but it's expensive. It's expensive, really costly, to add a facility like this. We just could never pull it off during those projects."

The ongoing Lakeland Park project, nearing its completion, is a $750,000 undertaking for the congregation.

"We'd always prioritized our adult spaces and kind of put our NextGen spaces on the back burner," Amstutz noted. "After we got into this new facility, I said we've got to pour some dollars into our NextGen department so we can better serve our families, and while we're in this process let's go after this indoor play area for our community and for our families, because we need it. It will serve us, but it will also be such a gift to our community. We said, 'Yep, let's go for it.' Then COVID hit and the whole project got put on pause."

As part of a $1 million remodeling of its NextGen ministries facilities, Lakeland Community Church also invested $750,000 into a total redevelopment of its former 400-seat auditorium to house Lakeland Park, home to the largest play structure in Walworth County and the second largest in Wisconsin.

"It's legit a lot of fun," Amstutz said of 5,000-square-foot Lakeland Park facility, which also includes a seating area for adults to gather, socialize and build friendships while youngsters play. "My hope is that people will take advantage of this gift to them and that it would be the first step toward a relationship. We recognize they have needs and we want to serve them. This is a very practical family need, but ultimately at the end of the day we want to serve their holistic needs - spiritual needs, relational needs - and support them holistically. Our prayer and our hope would be that they would be able to find that as well here at Lakeland, and that the park, hopefully, would be their first step toward finding more opportunity for their family and for themselves."

Lakeland Park

Milwaukee-based construction management firm Catalyst Construction is the general contractor for the Lakeland Park project, which was designed by Wisconsin-based architectural firm GROTH Design Group, which operates offices in Cedarburg, Milwaukee and Appleton and specializes in providing architecture and interior design services for religious, corporate, healthcare, senior living, education, hospitality and community/civil clients.

Lakeland Church's 5,000-square-foot Lakeland Park indoor playground is anchored by a soaring three-story American-made soft playground, custom designed by family-owned PlaySmart, Inc. (playsmart.com) of Sedalia, Mo., which offers more than 40 predesigned playgrounds in addition to custom designed playgrounds.

The custom designed PlaySmart installation at Lakeland Park, measuring 45 feet long and 20 feet wide, features 16 different individual event play-element modules, including a 20-foot slide, 16-foot slide, two balance tracks, two pendulum swings and special event features including Dragon's Lair, Magic Carpet and Rodeo Rider.

Lakeland Park - GROTH Design Group conceptual image of play structure area GROTH Design Group conceptual image of play structure area at Lakeland Park development at Lakeland Community Church, N3181 State Hwy. 67 in t…

Lakeland Park will also feature a contained pre-school Totland soft playground area by Monett, Mo.-based Soft Play, featuring four attractions, including a slide and climbing obstacles.

Other Lakeland Park attractions include an interactive gym/playground fitness gaming and fitness technology area by Axtion Technology, LLC of Palatine, Ill., featuring a 26-foot high definition (HD) active video game wall loaded with entertaining educational and physical fitness content.

Another feature of Lakeland Park will include a net-contained basketball area featuring a 3-point line and a height-adjustable 6-10 foot basketball hoop that can accommodate a variety of age groups.

In keeping with the facility's Lakeland Park name, architects designing the indoor park went with a park-like decorative theme featuring colorful scenic wall murals and a whimsical canopy of creative tree trunks and branches and ginormous suspended leaves doubling as light fixtures.

"Our facility as a whole, we've always aimed for excellence and a high quality experience from a facility perspective," Amstutz said. "We want our facility to serve our people and not get in the way of, ultimately, a relationship with God. That's our heart, always - a relationship with God. We want our facility to serve that and never get in the way of that, that it'd be a tool. The facility is a tool. That's all it is."

Lakeland Community Church NextGen Pastor Jayson Etchison said Lakeland Park will function much like a traditional "come in, play and leave" neighborhood park, noting an emphasis on community outreach has been central to the project's missions from the get-go.

"The perspective the whole time has been it's a love letter to the community," Etchison said.

Lakeland Park - Groth Design Group conceptual image of Lakeland Park indoor recreation area GROTH Design Group conceptual image of Lakeland Park development at Lakeland Community Church, N3181 State Hwy. 67 in the Town of Delavan, sho…

Lakeland Park operations will be supervised by a corps of paid part-time "Park Rangers" on-site to greet park guests and answer their questions, as well as oversee park operations.

After a Jan. 8 dedication and soft opening to Lakeland families, Amstutz said Lakeland Park is slated to be opened free to the public "upon completion," targeted for Monday, Jan. 23.

"While the play structure is all in place, there's a lot of construction in there and they're finishing things up," he noted. "But it should finish up over the next couple of weeks."

Initial operating hours for Lakeland Park will be 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Wednesday and Saturday, and for extended hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. Use of Lakeland Park is reserved for the congregation on Sundays and on Wednesday nights for Lakeland Church's youth groups.

"It's here for the community and available to them use as they need or as they want," said Lakeland Community Church Branding and Communication Director Amanda Breen. "You don't have to be a member of Lakeland to come. We want the whole community to come and check it out."

Additional public hours may be added at a later date as demand warrants and Park Ranger staffing is added.

"We'd rather start small in a way we can handle it," Amstutz said. "We would rather launch well and successfully and have people have good experiences than have us having staffing issues and have people have a bad experience."

Breen said Lakeland Park will be available for nominal fee rental for private events, including birthday parties and family reunions, noting three parties have already been booked for February dates.

Excitement builds

As Lakeland Park's Jan. 8 dedication and soft opening and Jan. 23 grand opening to the public nears, excitement is growing as the project nears its completion and the much-anticipated realization of a longtime 6-year dream.

"We're so excited to be opening up our Lakeland Park to the public," Etchison said. "We're excited to be partnering with you, as parents and families, to give you a safe place to relax, unwind and connect with other families, and to just find home away from home ... Everybody needs somebody in their corner, so it'd be great to have a spot that's safe and open and free ... We'd love to see you here at Lakeland Park."

Etchison said the congregation's NextGen spaces will be accessible for the public "to feel comfortable in our spaces, have conversations and interact with other parents."

For the congregation's NextGen ministries to youth, Etchison said part of the goal of Lakeland Park is to create positive "core memories of church for kids, so they trust church in some way" as they build their faith, "whether its having having fun, laughing, having an adult that cares about them, having somebody that remembers their name."

"All these things are core memories that open the door for them to own their own faith when they get older," Etchison explained. "The playground is a batch of core memories where people can build a trust in church ... I think it does wonders, no matter what their journey looks like ... in bringing them a step closer to God..."

Already looking ahead, Amstutz said congregational leaders, including executive administrator Pam Malliet, are exploring how best to make Lakeland Park also accessible to serve "niche groups" in the Walworth County community, including Special Education students at Lakeland School in Elkhorn and the residential students at the Wisconsin School for the Deaf in Delavan, among others.

"We're looking at how do we serve niche groups in our community," he noted. "We're talking about how do we do that to best serve the unique niche families right here in our community."

Learn more

For more information about Lakeland Park, contact Lakeland Community Church at 262-607-9552, email park@lakeland.church, visit lakeland.church/park or follow on social media on Twitter (@lakeland_park) or Facebook (@lakelandparkwc).

Lakeland Community Church is located at N3181 State Hwy. 67 in the Town of Delavan, just north of State Highway 50.

