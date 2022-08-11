Hundreds of (toy) cars line up to wait for Culver's opening in Oregon

The news late last year that Oregon would be getting its first Culver's restaurant thrilled residents.

But waiting is hard.

So when a miniature Culver's restaurant replica showed up at the site of future restaurant last month, people decided to get in line — sort of.

Residents started lining up toy cars, trucks, dump trucks and more behind the miniature restaurant and a sign that says, "We're waiting." The mystery machine from Scooby Doo is there, along with Barbie, the Incredible Hulk and aliens from outer space.

The line started with just five cars. Then Chewbacca, G.I. Joe, and their friends showed up. And more people just kept bringing cars. The mini-restaurant and the line was moved once, so the property owner could mow. Now it's at the actual site of the new restaurant at 1075 Park St. on Oregon's southeast side.

Oregon's mini-Culver's has its own Facebook page. Construction on the actual restaurant is expected to begin in late September and take about six months.

This isn't a franchise, but instead owned by Craig Culver. The restaurant owner is trying new concepts there, including kiosks where staff can take your order outside, instead of a traditional drive-thru setup.

By Thursday, about 300 vehicles waited in line at the site on Park Street on the village's southeast side.

According to a community Facebook page for Oregon, Culver's owner Craig Culver even stopped by to leave a car and admire the line forming at the mini-restaurant.