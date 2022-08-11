 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hundreds of (toy) cars line up to wait for Culver's opening in Oregon

  • Updated
  • 0
Oregon Culvers 01-08112022112912

Peg Roberts and her grandchildren, Dalton, Reese and Emma Roberts. check out a line of toy cars at the future site of a Culver's restaurant in Oregon. Residents have embraced the prospect of Oregon's first Culver’s restaurant and have been adding to this line of cars for a few weeks. Construction is expected to begin in September.

The news late last year that Oregon would be getting its first Culver's restaurant thrilled residents.

But waiting is hard. 

So when a miniature Culver's restaurant replica showed up at the site of future restaurant last month, people decided to get in line — sort of.

Restaurant review: A visit to Sookie’s Veggie Burgers will make you feel happy and healthy

Oregon Culvers 02-08112022112912

Keegan Reilly, 7, and his brother, Evan, 5, explore a growing caravan of cars, dolls and other creatures behind a model of the future Culver's franchise on the village's southeast side. Construction of the city’s first location of the popular chain is slated to begin in September. 

Residents started lining up toy cars, trucks, dump trucks and more behind the miniature restaurant and a sign that says, "We're waiting." The mystery machine from Scooby Doo is there, along with Barbie, the Incredible Hulk and aliens from outer space. 

The line started with just five cars. Then Chewbacca, G.I. Joe, and their friends showed up. And more people just kept bringing cars. The mini-restaurant and the line was moved once, so the property owner could mow. Now it's at the actual site of the new restaurant at 1075 Park St. on Oregon's southeast side.

People are also reading…

Oregon's mini-Culver's has its own Facebook page. Construction on the actual restaurant is expected to begin in late September and take about six months.

This isn't a franchise, but instead owned by Craig Culver. The restaurant owner is trying new concepts there, including kiosks where staff can take your order outside, instead of a traditional drive-thru setup.

Oregon Culvers 03-08112022112912

Residents of Oregon, Wis. have embraced the prospect of a new Culver’s restaurant by contributing to a growing display of model cars adjacent to a model of the franchise at the site of the future eatery on the village's southeast side. Construction of the city’s first location of the popular chain is slated to begin in September. 

By Thursday, about 300 vehicles waited in line at the site on Park Street on the village's southeast side.

According to a community Facebook page for Oregon, Culver's owner Craig Culver even stopped by to leave a car and admire the line forming at the mini-restaurant.

19 Madison-area restaurants, bars, brew pubs and coffee shops that said goodbye in 2021

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Program in Australia teaches women Afghan refugees how to swim and drive

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News