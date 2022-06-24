 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hundreds rally in Downtown Madison to protest overturning of Roe v. Wade

Hundreds of people have gathered on Capitol Square to protest the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade just hours after the opinion was officially released by the court Friday morning. 

Demonstrators at the top of State Street just after 5 p.m. held signs that said "Keep your religion out of politics" and "My body my choice". 

One counter protestor was present at the rally, holding a sign that read "cherish life," which protestors covered up with their own signs. 

The high court's published opinion upheld a leaked memo released at the beginning of May by Politico that indicated the intentions of the high court's conservative majority to overturn Roe, ending nearly 50 years of federal protections.

Friday's ruling overturning the landmark 1973 decision that legalized abortion clears the way for Wisconsin's 173-year-old abortion ban to once take effect, after it was rendered null by Roe.

Wisconsin's 1849 law bans abortions except when the mother’s life is in danger, but that ban is expected to face immediate legal challenges.

Because the 1849 law is still in place, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin halted all abortion services as of Friday due to the Supreme Court ruling, until the organization receives clarification from a court regarding the enforceability of the 19th century law.

Roughly 70 people, who had scheduled abortion services through Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, weren't able to receive those services as a result of Friday's decision, said Michelle Velasquez, director of advocacy and services for Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin. 

Abortion care providers are also preparing to travel to Illinois to help the likely influx of patients from Wisconsin who may seek abortion care, following Friday's decision, Dr. Kathy King, medical director of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin said.

Elective surgical abortions had been provided at Planned Parenthood clinics on Madison’s East Side and in Milwaukee. Planned Parenthood also provided pill abortions in Sheboygan.

Affiliated Medical Services in Milwaukee, which also provided surgical abortions, did not respond to requests for information this week. Some hospitals are expected to continue to perform abortions if the fetus has a lethal condition or the mother’s life is at risk.

