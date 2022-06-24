Hundreds rally in Downtown Madison to protest overturning of Roe v. Wade

Roughly 70 people, who had scheduled abortion services through Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, weren't able to receive those services as a result of Friday's decision, said Michelle Velasquez, director of advocacy and services for Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin.

Abortion care providers are also preparing to travel to Illinois to help the likely influx of patients from Wisconsin who may seek abortion care, following Friday's decision, Dr. Kathy King, medical director of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin said.

Elective surgical abortions had been provided at Planned Parenthood clinics on Madison’s East Side and in Milwaukee. Planned Parenthood also provided pill abortions in Sheboygan.

Affiliated Medical Services in Milwaukee, which also provided surgical abortions, did not respond to requests for information this week. Some hospitals are expected to continue to perform abortions if the fetus has a lethal condition or the mother’s life is at risk.