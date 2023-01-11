I-94 ‘impassable’ and closed in Monroe County after icy conditions lead to crashes, authorities say

A segment of Interstate 94 in Monroe County was closed Wednesday morning after icy conditions led to crashes, authorities reported.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said in a statement at 5:40 a.m. Wednesday that “extreme winter weather conditions” — a mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow was falling in central Wisconsin — prompted the State Patrol to close I-94 between Wisconsin 21 on the north side of Tomah and Highway EW at Warrens.

The statement termed I-94 “impassable,” and said Monroe County will be maintaining plow crews for emergency situations only.

The state road conditions map shows crashes and blockages on Wisconsin's major highways.

For live traffic updates, follow 511 Wisconsin or the Wisconsin Department of Transportation on Twitter.

The State Patrol said there was no time frame for when I-94 would re-open.

I-94 eastbound was blocked at Highway EW by a crash shortly before 4:45 a.m. and I-94 westbound was closed at Highway 21 shortly after 5 a.m. by a crash.

The alternate route for I-94 eastbound at Highway EW was to exit at Highway EW, go west to Highway 12 south to Highway 21 and east back to I-94.

The alternate route for I-94 westbound at Highway 21 was to exit at Highway 21, go west to Highway 12 north to Highway EW and east back to I-94.

In addition, crashes closed I-94 eastbound near Black River Falls in Jackson County, Highway 12 at Aspen Avenue in Warrens in Monroe County, Highway 21 at Highway Z near Redgranite in Waushara County, Highway 95 at Pineview Road near Neillsville in Clark County, Highway 25 at Highway 35 near Durand in Pepin County, authorities reported.

Highway 12 in Warrens and Highway 21 in Waushara County both re-opened about 7:45 a.m., and Highway 95 in Clark County re-opened about 8:10 a.m., authorities reported.

