'I don't feel safe': Anti-racism group leader steps down in Burlington after moving from city

BURLINGTON — The anti-racism group Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism has a new president: Laura Bielefeldt.

The founder of the organization, Darnisha Garbade, has stepped down from the position, the group announced Tuesday. Garbade said that she and her family repeatedly faced threats in the community as she tried to call attention to racism in schools and in Burlington.

“The racism led to us losing our home, losing our church,” Garbade said in a phone interview Wednesday.

In November 2020, Garbade said that she, her husband and children had effectively gone into hiding, leaving behind the home they owned in Burlington. When asked why she felt the need to leave Burlington, Garbade said: “It’s the whole climate (in Burlington). My children aren’t safe there. I don’t feel safe there … Racism is still hurting us.”

Garbade said that a stack of firewood next to her family’s Burlington home was set on fire while her family was attending a protest in support of Jacob Blake, the man who was shot by a Kenosha police officer on Aug. 23, 2020, sparking days of protests and rioting. The firewood blaze didn’t spread to the home itself, Garbade said.

Another day, Garbade said, the outer screens on her home’s windows were removed and left against the front door. It felt like a threat, that her family was being watched, confirming the fears she had after being told of rumors that extremist groups like the Proud Boys were watching her.

Regarding her church, Garbade said that members of the congregation said racist and “racially oppressive” things that made her and her family feel unwelcome there.

The Garbade family has since moved out of Burlington.

Despite all that, Garbade said that progress has been made.

“Burlington is definitely having the conversation about race and racism, which wasn’t happening before,” she said. “What’s changed is that more people in Burlington are more aware of the culture of the racism … with me being so vocal about it and getting community members on board, it gave other families courage to come forward.”

Looking back, looking forward

Along with Cooper Elementary Teacher Melissa Statz, who remains a member of the core BCDR group, Garbade played a key role in bringing a national racial justice spotlight to Burlington.

Garbade’s complaint about racial discrimination against her daughter led to a state Department of Public Instruction finding of a “severe, pervasive and persistent ... racially hostile environment” within the Burlington Area School District — a conclusion the school district has not contested. Garbade filed the complaint first with BASD, then appealed to the state after the district said it found no evidence of widespread racism.

Asked to comment on Garbade’s impact on Burlington in the last two years, School Board Member Rosanne Hahn said: “I’ll just say she had an impact, and leave my comment at that.”

Garbade said BCDR’s leadership positions are held for two years. After she founded the coalition two years ago, “it was time” for a new face to lead, she said.

Bielefeldt, who has been active with BCDR almost since its inception and whose children have publicly shared their experiences with racism in Burlington schools, said she wants to build on the foundation Garbade built.

“The main thing for the next year is going to be continuing to follow up on everything going on with the school district, but also letting other members of our community who feel they have been wronged in the community and school district — LGBT, special needs students — that we’re not advocating just for students of color. We are standing alongside them as well,” Bielefeldt said in a phone interview Tuesday afternoon.

Gathering information

She pointed out that BCDR has a new “Report an Incident” webpage through which people can share information confidentially, complaints that would not necessarily need to be made public.

“Our focus is always the individual coming to us who needs our help,” Bielefeldt said.

Of Burlington schools, where BCDR has been focused almost since its inception, “BCDR isn’t here to be throwing them under the bus,” Bielefeldt said. “I’m hoping we can find a way to work together.”

State officials ruled over the summer that BCDR must be involved in the school district’s racism response.

While public officials from the city and from the schools, as well as anti-racism organizers, have said they want to work together, actual collaboration has been rare.

BCDR nearly had a seat at the table when the city formed a task force to combat racism in Burlington, but the group backed out after concerns about the consulting firm selected to lead the effort were raised and the city didn’t drop the firm.

“They have not included us at their table … so we’ve built our own tables,” Bielefeldt said.

Of the incidents Garbade said pushed her to leave Burlington, Bielefeldt said she knows she could become a target. “I’m very aware of the situation I’m putting myself into,” she said, noting that her safety — and the safety of her son who still lives in Burlington — will be paramount.

Garbade said she hopes that BCDR can become a 501©(3) nonprofit and perhaps get a brick-and-mortar home base in the coming years.

Even as conversations about race and racism have arose in and around Burlington, Garbade said she hopes for more.

“I’d like to see the culture of Burlington shift. I’d like to see the Burlington school district take racism more seriously,” she said. “I’d like to see the mayor and City Council diversify. I’d like to see the school board diversify.” (A black man, Marlo Brown, was elected to the Burlington Area school board in April.)

“I’d like to see the school administration diversify,” Bielefeldt said. “Those are positive steps I think could happen in the next couple years.”