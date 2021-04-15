'I’m very excited': Wisconsin Dells hospitality workers get COVID-19 vaccine at Wilderness Resort

“It’s a wonderful thing the community has pulled together to make sure our hospitality industry is safe,” Fendos said. “We think it’s great that our hospitality workers in the Dells region are now going to be safe with the vaccination in their arm and we are just really thrilled to be facilitating it.”

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions General Manager John Chastan said the clinic at Wilderness Resorts was important to getting its employees vaccinated since so many of them interact with the public.

“I think it’s big because so many of our employees are front line workers. They are servers or front desk agents that are working with the public every day,” Chastan said. “We’ve been open for a long time but as you think of how many people they come in contact with, its important for them to have the opportunity to get vaccinated and protect themselves and protect everyone else.”

According to the Sauk County COVID-19 dashboard as of April 13, 24,134 or 37.5% of the county has received at least one dose of the vaccine while 17,065 or 26.5% have completed their vaccination series. Over 2.1 million or 37.6% of people statewide received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 1.4 million or 24.8% have completed their vaccination series. Wisconsin Dells also encompasses Columbia, Juneau and Adams counties.