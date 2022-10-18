'I was trying to kill her:' Fall River teen stabbed, ran over Beaver Dam girl, authorities say

JUNEAU — A 17-year-old Fall River boy charged with running over a Beaver Dam girl on Saturday night allegedly told police that he had bad thoughts about murdering people.

Dylan Lenz is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim ordered $150,000 cash bond in Lenz's appearance on Monday.

As conditions of his bond, he may not have direct or indirect contact or communication with the victim, victim’s residence, victim’s family, victim’s school, victim’s medical facilities and victim’s employment. He may not have violent or abusive contact with anyone. He shall remain at home except for school, court hearings, work and all health care appointments.

According to the criminal complaint:

Beaver Dam police responded to the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter, 120 Frances Lane, on Saturday at 9 p.m. after a 17-year-old girl had been run over in the parking lot and the driver had fled the scene. The girl was located behind the automotive department, and officers reported that she had a significant amount of road rash on her body but was breathing. She was also bleeding from her mouth and nose at one point while officers were attempting to clear her airway. Beaver Dam paramedics arrived and took over her care.

Witnesses had been at Menards, across the street when they saw the small SUV in the parking lot and observed a human body lying under it. The vehicle then left the parking lot out of Frances Lane. The witnesses waited with the victim while contacting 911. The girl was flown to American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison for treatment.

An officer using the FLOCK camera system was able to determine the vehicle was a 2009 Pontiac Vibe. The license plate number led the police to Lenz’s home.

Columbus officers responded as well but the parents were uncooperative and confrontational with the police. Lenz was eventually taken to the Fall River Police Department to be interviewed, and a warrant was issued to search the vehicle. An officer saw blood both inside and outside of the vehicle.

Beaver Dam Police came to Fall River to speak to Lenz. Lenz originally said that the girl had struck him in the nose so he kicked her out of the vehicle before driving away and striking a curb.

Lenz was read his Miranda Rights and responded, “What’s an attorney?” He was told it was someone who practices law. He allegedly told officers he would talk about that night and said he met the girl that night on Snapchat and made a plan to pick her up that night. The two went to Walmart and stayed in the vehicle for a while before going inside and went to a few other stores in the area.

Lenz allegedly told officers that he had had bad thoughts and had thought about using a box cutter to stab. Lenz said he made stabbing motions but the girl did not know he had a knife. He also attempted to choke her after she told him to stop. He eventually did use the box cutter to stab the girl a couple of times in the shoulder area. The girl was able to grab hold of the knife and the girl asked to leave. He agreed to let her leave and unlocked the door. Lenz said the girl was screaming as she was running away and had blood dripping down her shoulder.

Lenz told the officer that he thought he would get in trouble for attempted murder and was having bad thoughts about murdering people. He said that he drove after her and might have hit her but did not know if he did the first time. However when she was running down a hill, the girl tripped and he ran over her. He allegedly had planned to take her body, but he saw a car drive up.

“I was trying to kill her” Lenz told police. “I knew she would go tell someone my name or my license and now I think I’m in more trouble that I would have been.”

Lenz said he asked the girl if anyone had known where she was and when she was expected home in order to know how long it would be before people was looking for her.

“While in the store, I was like ‘this is the last day she was going to be alive,’” Lenz is also quoted as telling police. “This is the last night of her life. I was out of control. I wasn’t thinking. My body just took over.”

A preliminary hearing is scheduled on Nov. 17.