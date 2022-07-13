 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 person dies in W. Iowa when truck collides with train

WALNUT, Iowa (AP) — One person will killed Wednesday when a truck hauling grain collided with a freight train in western Iowa.

The truck and Iowa Interstate Railroad train collided at a crossing south of Walnut at about 2:30 p.m., and the train dragged the truck and trailer up to 150 yards, according to the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office. KETV-TV reports the truck was on fire when first-responders arrived.

The sheriff's office said one person was killed.

The crash caused at least two rail cars to derail.

The rail crossing has signals, which appeared to be working when the crash occurred, the sheriff's office said.

The truck was hauling a grain product used in the production of ethanol.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KETV-TV.

