 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
16-year-old dies of gunshot wound at Des Moines hospital
0 comments
AP

16-year-old dies of gunshot wound at Des Moines hospital

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A 16-year-old boy died of a gunshot wound early Saturday in Des Moines and police said they are investigating the death as a homicide.

Officers were called about 4:45 a.m. to Broadlawns Medical Center, where someone had driven the teenager to the hospital. He was treated at the hospital for the gunshot wound but died.

Police said they will release more details later Saturday.

It was the second homicide in Des Moines this year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories March 5 P

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News