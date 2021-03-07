1st project phase complete at Dubuque's Mount Carmel campus

The new building connects to the south end of the Motherhouse, which has been on campus since the 1890s.

Among various other amenities, Hadro emphasized that rooms within the new facility offer breathtaking views of the Mississippi River.

“(The new building) is both a peaceful place and one that invites people to get together for conversation and small prayer spaces,” she said.

Sister Marjorie Heidkamp has been a member of the BVM since 1952. Over the course of nearly seven decades, she has lived at Mount Carmel on three different occasions. Most recently, she moved back to the campus about four years ago.

While she won’t move into the new building until next week, Heidkamp had an opportunity to tour the new facility recently. She described the structure as “modern” but noted that multiple features — from its turrets to the shape of its windows — hearken back to the history of older buildings.

“I was amazed by the coordination between the old buildings and the new building and how it looks,” she said. “I think the architects made sure that it really merges into the rest of the campus.”