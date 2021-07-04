 Skip to main content
2 dead in parked vehicle at Pleasant Creek recreation area
PALO, Iowa (AP) — Two people have been found dead inside a vehicle at the Pleasant Creek State Recreation Area.

A park ranger noticed a parked car at around 10:45 p.m. Friday in the first lot on the north side of the dam. That area closes nightly at 10:30 p.m., the Department of Natural Resources said in a news release.

The ranger discovered one male and one female dead inside the vehicle after he approached it. The department did not immediately release their names or other details.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating. Authorities said they do not believe the public is in any danger.

Pleasant Creek State Recreation Area remains open.

