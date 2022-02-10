 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

2 injured when frame of strip mall under construction falls

Firefighters say two construction workers suffered minor injuries when strong winds knocked down part of the wooden framework of a Fort Dodge strip mall under construction

  • 0

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — Two construction workers suffered minor injuries when strong winds knocked down part of the wooden framework of a Fort Dodge strip mall under construction., firefighters said.

The accident happened around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday on Corridor Plaza property, just north of a Burger King restaurant, The Messenger reported.

Fort Dodge Fire Department Lt. Nathan Conrad said that at the time of the collapse, winds were gusting to more than 30 mph (48.3 kph).

One of the injured workers was 14 feet (4.3 meters) above ground when the collapse happened, officials said. Both injured workers were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Messenger.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists warn Mt. Everest's highest glacier faces rapid melting from climate change

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News