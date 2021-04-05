2 killed in separate vehicle crashes in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two people have died in as many days in traffic accidents on Iowa roads.

Early Monday morning, 73-year-old Hazel Ann Griffiths of Brooklyn, was killed in a Tama County crash, the Des Moines Register reported.

Griffiths was driving west on County Road E66 at around 6:50 a.m. when she failed to stop at a stop sign and entered eastbound traffic of U.S. HWY 30 where she collided with another vehicle, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and the other driver was transported to a hospital.

On Sunday evening, a two-vehicle crash killed a Des Moines man, according to the Iowa State Patrol. That accident occurred around 6 p.m. on Highway 17 and NW 158th Ave. south of Madrid, Iowa.

Authorities say David Turner, 65, was driving a 2005 Honda Civic when he failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a 2013 Chrysler van. The driver of the other vehicle had minor injuries.

