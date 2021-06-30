2 sentenced to prison for 2017 killing of Cedar Rapids man

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Two men have been sentenced to decades in prison for the 2017 shooting death of a man whose body was found nearly four years ago in a Cedar Rapids alley.

A judge on Tuesday sentenced James Phillips, 21, to up to 50 years in prison for the killing of 34-year-old Leland Harris, whose body was found Nov. 22, 2017.

Phillips, who was originally charged with first-degree murder, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, admitting that he was the one who shot Harris.

The judge also sentenced Lloyd Koger, 44, to up to 19 years in prison for aiding and abetting and other counts. Police have said he provided the gun to Phillips and helped Phillips dump Harris’ body.

