2nd arrest made in 2020 shooting death of Des Moines woman

Police have announced a second arrest in the 2020 shooting death of a Des Moines woman

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police have announced a second arrest in the 2020 shooting death of a Des Moines woman.

Derrick Glenn Smith Jr., 31, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon in the killing of 33-year-old Catherine Bobbitt, police said in a news release.

Investigators believe Smith shot Bobbitt on April 3, 2020, in a targeted attack as she drove a vehicle just blocks southwest of the Drake University campus. Smith was arrested after being released from a hospital where he was treated for wounds from a Sunday shooting in downtown Des Moines, police said.

Another suspect, Antonio Markez Hodges, was also charged last year with first-degree murder in Bobbitt’s death. Police said witness statements and video evidence led to Hodges' arrest in the case. He faces trial in June.

