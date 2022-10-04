 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

3rd Iowa teen takes plea deal in killing near high school

A third teenager charged with murder in a drive-by shooting death of a 15-year-old boy outside a Des Moines high school in March has agreed to plead guilty to lesser crimes

  • 0

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A third teenager charged with murder in a drive-by shooting death of a 15-year-old boy outside a Des Moines high school in March has agreed to plead guilty to lesser crimes.

The plea agreement accepted by a state court judge on Monday may allow Gumaro Marquez-Jacobo, 18, to avoid prison time for charges related to the March 7 death of 15-year-old Jose Lopez.

Marquez-Jacobo will plead guilty to being an accessory after the fact, providing a pistol to a person under 21 and being a person ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon. The charges together carry a penalty of up to four years in prison but prosecutors agreed to recommend suspended sentences and fines and two years of probation, court documents said.

People are also reading…

Sentencing was set for May 30.

As part of the plea Marquez-Jacobo acknowledged he knew the March 7 shooting had occurred and that certain people had carried it out.

"I aided those persons by driving away from a secondary location with the intent to prevent their apprehension,” he said in court documents.

The shooting was allegedly carried out by 10 teenagers aged 14 to 18, riding in three vehicles and using at least six guns from which they fired more than 42 bullets toward several youth standing near East High School, Des Moines police have said. Lopez died from gunshot wounds. His sister and one of her female friends were seriously injured.

Court documents filed last week indicated that Manuel Buezo, 17, and Kevin Martinez, 16, also have agreed to plea deals.

Among the remaining defendants, one is scheduled to go to trial on Oct. 17 and three others on March 6. The remaining defendant charged as an adult has a trial date of April 10. Two other defendants aged 14 and 15 at the time of the shooting remain in juvenile court.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Capitol rioter, a ‘one man wrecking ball,' gets 7-year term

Capitol rioter, a ‘one man wrecking ball,' gets 7-year term

An Iowa man who admitted to taking part in the assault of a police officer as part of his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol was sentenced to seven years in prison Tuesday after the judge called him one of the most serious offenders on that day. Judge Amy Berman Jackson called Kyle Young a “one man wrecking ball" as she sentenced him to prison. She gave him credit for the 17 months he’s been held since his arrest, meaning he likely will serve nearly six years in prison. Young cried as he apologized to D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone and said he wished he could take back his actions of that day.

Iowa high school shooting defendant takes plea deal

One of the 10 teenagers charged with murder in the drive-by shooting death of a 15-year-old boy outside a downtown Des Moines high school in March has entered a plea deal with prosecutors and a second is considering it. Court documents say 17-year-old Manuel Buezo entered a guilty plea to second-degree murder and two counts of willful injury on Wednesday. Sentencing is May 30. Prosecutors agreed to a term of 20 years in prison. A second teen, 16-year-old Kevin Martinez, was scheduled to appear at a plea hearing on Friday. They are among eight juveniles charged with murder as adults and two in juvenile court in the March 7 shooting that killed 15-year-old Jose Lopez and injured two girls.

Iowa abortion providers say no basis to enact near ban

Iowa abortion providers say no basis to enact near ban

Lawyers for Iowa’s largest abortion provider argued in court documents that there's no precedent or legal support for bringing back a law banning most abortions. A judge had permanently blocked in 2019, saying it violated the state's constitution. Planned Parenthood lawyers from the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa were responding Tuesday in state court filings to arguments made by lawyers for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds last month. Reynolds contends that federal and state supreme court decisions have changed the legal landscape and justify reversal of a judge’s decision that declared the law unconstitutional and therefore unenforceable.

Q&A: Next steps for Iowa teen sentenced for killing rapist

Q&A: Next steps for Iowa teen sentenced for killing rapist

Donations are pouring in to help a 17-year-old sex trafficking victim who was ordered by a court to pay $150,000 to the family of a man she stabbed to death after he raped her. A GoFundMe campaign set up for Pieper Lewis has already raised more than $200,000 just one day after the restitution order was handed down by an Iowa judge. Prosecutors described the sentence as merciful for a teen who had been horribly abused, but it struck some observers as unnecessarily harsh. Lewis pleaded guilty last year to involuntary manslaughter and willful injury in the June 2020 killing of 37-year-old Zachary Brooks, a married father of two.

Iowa tops 10,000 COVID deaths as many residents unvaccinated

State officials reported this week that more than 10,000 people have died with COVID-19 infections in Iowa. Iowa data updated Wednesday shows 10,051 deaths associated with the viral infection. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the state averages eight deaths a day when measured as a seven-day moving average. The CDC reports COVID-19 was the third-leading cause of death in Iowa behind heart disease and cancer in 2020. More than 4,000 people in Iowa have died with a COVID-19 virus infection since April 2021 when vaccines became available for all adults.

Trial opens for QAnon follower who chased officer at Capitol

Trial opens for QAnon follower who chased officer at Capitol

A trial is underway for an Iowa man whose confrontation with police created some of the most memorable images from a mob's attack on the U.S. Capitol. Jurors heard attorneys' opening statements Tuesday in Doug Jensen's trial in Washington, D.C. A viral video recorded by a reporter’s cellphone showed Jensen running after a Capitol Police officer who was retreating from a crowd of rioters up a flight of stairs. Jensen was wearing a shirt bearing the letter “Q” to express his adherence to the QAnon conspiracy theory. His lawyer said QAnon influenced Jensen's actions at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. A prosecutor said Jensen wanted to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's electoral victory.

Iowa woman charged in bathtub drowning death of infant son

A Des Moines woman has been charged with child endangerment leading to death in the June drowning of her 9-month-old son. Television station WHO 13 reports that 31-year-old Twyla Schiebel was arrested Friday on the charge and taken to Polk County Jail. Police say Schiebel left the infant in a seat without a a safety belt in a bathtub and left the bathroom to read a book to her other son. When she returned, the baby was lying on his back with his face under water. The baby was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Schiebel appeared in court Friday, where her bond was set at $25,000. Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 10.

Watch Now: Related Video

Yom Kippur traditions and customs: Explained

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News