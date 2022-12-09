 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 teens arrested in baseball bat beating death in Nebraska

Police say four teens have been arrested in the baseball bat beating death of a 62-year-old man on an Omaha street

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Four teens — two of them only 13 — have been arrested in connection with the death of a 62-year-old man who was beaten with a baseball bat on an Omaha street, police said Friday.

The beating happened on Halloween afternoon in midtown Omaha, police said. Officers called to the scene found Daniel Price on the ground and unresponsive with a head wound that police said was caused by being beaten with an aluminum bat.

Price was taken to an Omaha hospital, where he died from his injuries on Nov. 12.

Police said in a news release Friday that four teens have been booked into the Douglas County Youth Center, including a 15-year-old arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and a weapons count. Three others — a 16-year-old boy and two 13-year-old girls — were arrested on suspicion of being accessories to murder.

Police did not release the names of the teens, and The Associated Press generally does not name juveniles charged with crimes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

