 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

5 Great Danes attack, kill owner in northwest Iowa

A northwest Iowa woman has died after being attacked by her five Great Danes

  • 0

ROSSIE, Iowa (AP) — A northwest Iowa woman who was found in a ditch died after being attacked by her five Great Danes, authorities said Wednesday.

A man found the woman in a rural area of Clay County on Monday but couldn't get close to her because of several large dogs, according to KTIV-TV.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office says the man reported what he found and deputies determined the woman was dead. She was identified as Mindy Kiepe, 43, of Rossie.

The state medical examiner said Wednesday that Kiepe died of multiple dog bites. An investigation determined Kiepe's Great Danes caused her death.

Kiepe lived at a farm near where her body was found.

The sheriff's office said the dogs were euthanized.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KTIV-TV.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa governor asks court to allow blocked 2018 abortion ban

Iowa governor asks court to allow blocked 2018 abortion ban

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has asked the state courts to allow her to implement a 2018 law banning most abortions. The law was permanently blocked by a judge in 2019 as unconstitutional. Reynolds previously said she planned to take the matter to court instead of calling a special session to hold a divisive abortion debate and vote just months before she and several other Republican leaders run for reelection. The court filing Thursday is just the first step in a legal battle that could take months to resolve and is likely to end up before the state Supreme Court again. The law would ban abortions once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks of pregnancy.

Police: Man fatally shot by officers was holding pellet gun

Police in Waterloo say a man who was shot and killed by officers over the weekend was holding a pellet gun designed to look like a real pistol. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation reports that 32-year-old Michael Ahrens died at an Iowa City hospital after being shot by police Saturday afternoon. Investigators say the incident began when Waterloo police responded to reports of a man waving a gun around at an ice cream shop and encountered Ahrens walking along a road. Police say the man, later identified as Ahrens, refused orders to drop the gun and was shot with a bean bag round to try to subdue him. Police say he then pointed the gun at officers, who shot him.

$1.1B Mega Millions jackpot latest in history of lotteries

$1.1B Mega Millions jackpot latest in history of lotteries

At over $1 billion, the Mega Millions jackpot is among the largest lottery prizes ever up for grabs. It's the latest focus of a long history of lotteries that have been conducted in the U.S. and around the world. Only two prizes have grown larger than the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot that could be won Friday night. Most other lotteries around the glob offer smaller payouts, though in other ways they're more integrated into life in their countries. Lotteries remain popular in Europe, with none bigger than Spain's El Gordo, the biggest game for total prizes.

Iowa abortion provider drops challenge to 24-hour wait law

Planned Parenthood officials in Iowa have decided to dismiss their challenge to an Iowa law that requires abortion patients to wait 24 hours after their initial appointment to return to the doctor to get an abortion, The Iowa Supreme Court on June 14 allowed the law to go into effect, reversing a judge’s ruling that it was unconstitutional and sending the case back to lower court for additional action. Planned Parenthood says it made the decision to dismiss the 24-hour waiting period law to focus its efforts on fighting the governor’s attempt to revive a six-week abortion ban law. The group also wants to counter efforts by Republican lawmakers to put before voters a constitutional amendment declaring no constitutional right to an abortion in Iowa exists.

Parents, 6-year-old girl, fatally shot in tent at Iowa park

Parents, 6-year-old girl, fatally shot in tent at Iowa park

Police say a 6-year-old Iowa girl and her parents were fatally shot while camping in a state park, apparently killed by a man from Nebraska who later turned the gun on himself. The victims were found in their tent early Friday at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground, about 180 miles east of Des Moines. They were 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt, his wife, 42-year-old Sarah Schmidt, and their 6-year-old daughter, Lula. Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green posted on Facebook that the couple's 9-year-old son, Arlo, survived the attack and is safe, though details were not immediately available. Investigators have provided no motive, but named the suspected gunman as 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin, of La Vista, Nebraska, whose body was found at the park with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

What are the 10 largest US lottery jackpots ever won?

What are the 10 largest US lottery jackpots ever won?

A ticket sold in suburban Chicago has won $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the nation’s third-largest lottery prize. The biggest U.S. jackpot on record was a $1.586 billion Powerball prize, shared by three tickets sold in California, Florida and Tennessee in January 2016.

Autopsy: Family killed at Iowa park shot, stabbed, strangled

Autopsy: Family killed at Iowa park shot, stabbed, strangled

Autopsy results say three family members killed during a shooting last month at an eastern Iowa state park were shot, stabbed and/or strangled. The Iowa Department of Public Safety says in a news release Thursday that 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt died from a gunshot wound and “multiple sharp force injuries,” while his wife, 42-year-old Sarah Schmidt, died from multiple sharp force injuries. Officials say their 6-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, died from a gunshot wound and strangulation. All three family members’ deaths have been ruled homicides. The department confirmed that the killer was 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin, of LaVista, Nebraska, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The family was attacked July 22 in their tent at the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground.

Watch Now: Related Video

Water cuts announced for multiple states as Colorado River continues to dry up

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News