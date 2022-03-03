 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 teens charged in weekend shootout with Ankeny officers

Authorities say five teenagers have been charged for their roles in a reported fight over the weekend that led to a shootout with Ankeny police officers

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Five teenagers have been charged for their roles in a reported fight over the weekend that led to a shootout with Ankeny police officers, authorities said.

Three 17-year-olds and a 15-year-old face burglary charges, the Des Moines Register reported, while another 17-year-old faces two counts of attempted murder as well as a burglary charge.

The Associated Press generally does not name juveniles charged with crimes.

Ankeny police have said that officers were responding to reports of a fight followed by gunshots Saturday night at Prairie Point Apartments. When officers pulled over a car suspected in the fracas, police said, two people got out, started shooting at officers and fled into a wooded area.

Officers returned fire, but no one was injured in the shootout.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Des Moines Register.

