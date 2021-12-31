 Skip to main content
77-year-old pedestrian struck and killed by car in Polk Co.

A 77-year-old man has died after being struck by a car north of Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A 77-year-old man has died after being struck by a car north of Des Moines.

The accident happened Thursday night. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the man was walking across Northeast 14th Street when he was struck by a Chevrolet Tahoe. The man died at the scene.

The Tahoe driver remained at the scene. An investigation continues into the cause of the accident.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

