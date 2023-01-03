 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

$785M Mega Millions prize is 6th largest in US history

An estimated $785 million Mega Millions jackpot will give lottery players a chance to start the new year with a lucrative bang

  • Updated
  • 0

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An estimated $785 million Mega Millions jackpot set for Tuesday night will give lottery players a chance to start the new year with a lucrative bang.

The big prize is the sixth-largest jackpot in U.S. history and has grown so large because no one has matched all six of the game's numbers for more than two months. There have been 22 straight drawings without a big winner, allowing the prize to roll over and become ever-larger.

The jackpot-winning drought isn't surprising given the miserable odds of one in 302.6 million of winning the top prize.

The $785 million jackpot is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for a cash payout, which for Tuesday night's drawing would be an estimated $395 million.

The jackpot is the largest since someone in California won a record $2.04 billion Powerball prize on Nov. 8. There still has not been an announced winner of that jackpot.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police chase ends when truck smashes into house

A police chase in Des Moines ended after a squad car pushed a pickup truck into a home. The Des Moines Register reports the chase began Friday afternoon when an officer tried to pull over the truck because the license plate didn't match the vehicle. The vehicles reached speeds of 80 mph in a 35 mph zone. The chase ended when police got in front of the truck, forcing the driver to stop. The driver then tried to drive away when an officer hit the truck, pushing it against the house. The driver was taken to a hospital.

Taxes fall, wages rise and jaywalking OK'd by new state laws

Taxes fall, wages rise and jaywalking OK'd by new state laws

Taxes will be falling and wages rising as new laws take effect Sunday in numerous states. The new year will bring higher minimum wages in 23 states. More than a dozen states will enact tax cuts. The January list of new laws also includes several affecting personal liberties. Alabama will become the 25th state to allow concealed handguns without a permit. In California, police will no longer be able to stop pedestrians for jaywalking, unless they are in immediate danger of being hit by a vehicle.

Alfalfa sprouts being recalled after salmonella outbreak

A Nebraska company is recalling alfalfa sprouts sold in three states after 16 cases of salmonella were linked to the food. SunSprouts said Thursday it is recalling sprouts that were sold at restaurants and grocery stores in Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas. Nebraska health officials urged people to stop eating alfalfa sprouts after it confirmed the illnesses. So far no illnesses have been confirmed in other states, but the FDA is conducting a multistate investigation. Salmonella infections cause diarrhea and fever. Most people recover, but federal officials estimate that 26,500 people are hospitalized and 450 die from salmonella infections every year. The recalled alfalfa sprouts have expiration dates between Dec. 10 and Dec. 27 and carry lot numbers of either 4211 or 5211.

Western NY death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos

Western NY death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos

The death toll from a pre-Christmas blizzard that paralyzed the Buffalo area and much of the country has risen to 28 in western New York, authorities said Monday as the region dug out from one of the worst weather-related disasters in its history. The dead have been found in their cars, homes and in snowbanks. Some died while shoveling snow. The storm that walloped much of the country is now blamed for at least 49 deaths, with rescue and recovery efforts continuing Monday. The blizzard roared through the region Friday and Saturday, stranding motorists, knocking out power and preventing emergency crews from reaching residents in frigid homes and stuck cars.

Mega Millions jackpot up to $640M after no big winner

Mega Millions jackpot up to $640M after no big winner

A giant Mega Millions jackpot has grown larger to an estimated $640 million after another drawing without a winner. No one won the lottery game’s top prize Tuesday night, making it 21 straight drawings without anyone matching all six numbers. The next drawing will be Friday night. The huge jackpot comes less than two months after the largest lottery prize ever, a $2.04 billion Powerball prize that was won Nov. 8 in California. The reason for all the big prizes is simple. Long odds ensure there are few winners and the long streaks of lottery futility allow jackpots to grow ever larger week after week. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot is one in 302.6 million.

Police shoot 16-year-old boy during domestic confrontation

Police officers in Des Moines have killed a 16-year-old boy they encountered during a domestic disturbance. The Des Moines Register reports that a relative of the boy called police about 12:30 a.m. Monday to report the dispute at an apartment complex near Blank Park Zoo. The caller said the disturbance involved the boy and he was armed with a handgun. Police said in a statement that officers found the boy in an  apartment with other family members. Officers tried to talk to the boy to de-escalate the situation but the boy raised the gun toward officers, prompting more than one officer to open fire. The boy later died at a hospital. State agents are investigating the shooting.

Watch Now: Related Video

Venezuela president says he's willing to normalize ties with U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News