Abandonment of corpse charged dropped in stabbing death

SHREWSBURY, Mo. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped a charge of abandoning a corpse against a Missouri woman arrested in connection with the 2018 stabbing death of a man behind a suburban St. Louis Walmart.

The case against Abigail Miller, of Webster Groves, was dismissed after prosecutors determined that they could not prove all of the elements required for a conviction, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Miller was charged in the death of 33-year-old Justin Hughes. Police said Hughes and Miller met up with a third person, Robin Holland, of Spirit Lake, Iowa, behind the store in Shrewsbury on July 15, 2018, to do drugs when an argument broke out and Holland repeatedly stabbed Hughes.

Police have said Miller left the scene with Holland and did not report Hughes' death.

Holland, 31, was convicted in August of manslaughter and other counts and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

