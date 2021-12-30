About 700 losing their jobs as of this week at Newton plant

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — About 700 people are losing their jobs this week in Newton, Iowa.

KCCI-TV reports that TPI Composites is ending wind turbine manufacturing. The company had been Jasper County's largest employer. About 50 workers in TPI's field services operation will remain.

The job losses were announced in October. A recent job fair for the soon-to-be displaced workers brought more than 100 companies.

Frank Liebl of the Newton Development Corp. said unemployment is low and jobs are plentiful, so he's hopeful those losing their jobs can find new work.

