ACLU Iowa asking school districts to reinstate mask mandates

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa warned eight school districts that they need to reinstate their mask mandates or the organization will consider suing them to make them comply with a federal court ruling.

ACLU of Iowa said Friday it sent eight of 10 school districts involved in a federal lawsuit against the state’s ban on mask mandates letters telling them they are violating a Jan. 25 U.S. Court of Appeals ruling, The Ames Tribune reported.

The court ruled that Iowa could enforce a law that prevents local schools from imposing mask mandates, except for schools attended by students whose disabilities make them more vulnerable to severe illness if they get COVID-19.

The ruling allowed a group of parents of disabled children to pursue a lawsuit that seeks to strike down the law.

Des Moines and Iowa City school districts kept their mask mandates. The other eight districts — Ankeny, Council Bluffs, Davenport, Decorah, Denver, Johnston, Linn-Mar and Waterloo — have modified or dropped their mask mandates.

The Iowa Attorney General’s Office said it plans to appeal the Jan. 25 court decision, but the current injunction remains in place for now.

