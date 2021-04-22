ACLU sues to challenge Iowa denial of transgender surgery

“I would like everyone to understand that we are not talking about cosmetic surgery or something superficial. This has affected my whole life in a negative way and has threatened my mental well-being. I am a man, but in a body that does not reflect who I am. That’s why this surgery will be life-changing. I have seen too many other transgender people suffer because they are unable to get the care they need," he said.

In 2014, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services invalidated its previous ban on Medicare coverage for surgery and other transition-related care.

Bettis said many states have since eliminated their bans on Medicaid coverage for the health care transgender people need.

“Iowa is becoming an outlier when it comes to this discriminatory denial,” she said.

A spokesman for Reynolds did not immediately respond to messages.

Republican Sen. Mark Costello, chairman of the Health and Human Services Appropriations Subcommittee and floor manager of the 2019 law defended the legislature's action.