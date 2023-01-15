 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

After nearly a century, Orange City meat market going strong

  • Updated
  • 0

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (AP) — Woudstra Meat Market, an iconic and longstanding establishment in Orange City, has undergone a significant expansion in the last couple years under new ownership. And the owners still have big things they want to get done.

In 2021, the Hooglands and Posts -- husbands and wives Junior and Kim Hoogland and Steve and Vonda Post -- took over the nearly century-old Woudstra Meat Market, 117 Central Ave. NE, a retailer of specialty meats, cheeses, sweets, wines, utensils, décor, Dutch items and hot lunches.

The Sioux City Journal reports that soon after they acquired Woudstra, the Hooglands and Posts began construction on a new meat locker plant south of Orange City, called Highland Post. It was completed in the spring of last year. They’re hoping to get USDA approval to sell meats processed at their locker directly to consumers at the downtown Orange City store.

People are also reading…

And last year, they took over a neighboring storefront on Orange City’s Central Avenue, which gave them roughly 1/3 more floor space then they had before.

The butchering had formerly taken place at the downtown store, but that part of the shop was getting old and wasn’t very spacious, and it didn’t meet USDA standards. What’s more, hauling livestock to be processed in downtown Orange City wasn’t very convenient for anyone, Kim Hoogland said.

“The farmers had been bringing their trailers into a shared alleyway that also shares with a home décor store and a grocery store” she said. “So we had a lot of trucks coming in and out all the time, and it was just getting too congested and very tight.”

Meanwhile, on a broader scale, the capacity of the region’s meat lockers (independent, often specialty facilities that process smaller quantities of livestock, and sometimes game, brought there by individuals who take the meat directly for themselves) had come under strain in the last few years. So it seemed the demand was there for a larger, more modern facility.

“My husband and I are in the dairy and beef industry,” Kim Hoogland said. “And our partners are in the hog industry. And we were having a hard time getting our animals into places. And we’re like, ‘If we know our animals are getting hard to get into places, there’s a lot of other farmers that are struggling with that as well.’”

“A lot of your meat lockers were (booked) over a year out, and so if you had an emergency you ended up having to just put that animal down because there was nobody who could process it for you,” she added.

The new meat locker can process “about double” what the downtown butcher shop was capable of -- they’re currently processing about 12 head of livestock a week, with hopes to process as many as 24 per week. Their coolers can accommodate about 70 carcasses. The locker also includes a retail space.

Because Highland Post is not yet “official,” as Kim Hoogland put it -- meaning USDA approved -- meat processed there cannot yet be sold at the retail level. They’re in the process of attaining that status, and they’re hoping that’ll come “within the year.”

For the time being, the meats sold at the Woudstra store come via a USDA-approved supplier. “Which is another reason we want to become official, because then we can do that with our own, local meat instead,” Kim Hoogland said.

About a year ago, the Radio Shack adjoining Woudstra Meat Market on Central Avenue -- which had a Dutch façade that rather closely resembled Woudstra’s own -- went out of business.

It was a sensible move, so the Hooglands and Posts took over the storefront on Feb. 1 of last year and knocked out part of a wall that had separated the two stores.

“We expanded a lot of our gift items, a lot of our Dutch items,” Kim Hoogland said. “And we also added a couple consignment apparel lines.”

Woudstra traces its heritage (and name) to 1926, when the Dutch immigrant Jelle (who went by James, or Jim) Woudstra bought a half-interest in an existing Orange City butcher shop. The store was operated for decades by the Woudstra family, notably by James’ sons Alfred “Al” Woudstra and Leroy “Lee” Woudstra.

Over the years, Woudstra developed a reputation for its quality products and quaint Dutch character, and what Hoogland described as a “nationwide” customer base.

“We have a lot of visitors from California, Washington, just kind of all over,” due in part to the nearby presence of Northwestern College and Dordt University, Kim Hoogland said. “A lot of people say, ‘We can’t come to this area without stopping in to Woudstra’s!’”

The Woudstra family sold the business in 1995. It subsequently changed hands among different families on several occasions, eventually ending up in the possession of the Hooglands and Posts.

With Woudstra’s centenary coming up in a few years, the Hooglands and Posts would like to renovate their buildings.

“We’re hoping, by then, to have the downtown (store) completely remodeled,” Kim Hoogland said. “And we’ll still have the meat counter and the cheese counter, but then we’d also like to add an eating establishment of some sort, so that we can become a true farm-to-table facility.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Sioux City Journal.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police: Man assaulted Iowa hospital patients before he died

Police: Man assaulted Iowa hospital patients before he died

Police and hospital officials say a certified nurse practitioner who died of a drug overdose sexually assaulted at least nine female patients who were sedated or unconscious. Police say the assaults at the Ottumwa Regional Health Center were discovered during an investigation into the death of 27-year-old Devin Michael Caraccio, of Centerville, in October 2022. An autopsy found Caraccio died of an accidental overdose at the hospital. After his death, investigators found videos and photographs on Caraccio’s cellphone showing him sexually assaulting the patients in 2021 and 2022. The patients were sedated or unconscious when they were assaulted. Police say they believe Caraccio acted alone.

Mega Millions swells to $1.1B after 3-month losing trend

Mega Millions swells to $1.1B after 3-month losing trend

After nearly three months of lottery losing, will someone finally break the trend and win a $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot? Regardless of how long it takes, the odds of winning the top lottery prize don’t change, and they’re formidable at 1 in 302.6 million. But someone will eventually match all six numbers and win the jackpot, which now ranks as the fifth-largest in U.S. history. The drawing is set for 11 p.m. EST Tuesday. The $1.1 billion prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity over 29 years. Winners usually prefer cash, which would be an estimated $568.7 million.

Soaring US egg prices put pressure on consumers, businesses

Soaring US egg prices put pressure on consumers, businesses

Chickens may not be able to fly very far, but the price of eggs is soaring. A lingering bird flu outbreak, combined with soaring feed, fuel and labor costs, has led to U.S. egg prices more than doubling over the past year, and hatched a lot of sticker shock on grocery aisles. The latest government data shows that the national average price for a dozen eggs hit $3.59 in November. That's putting stress on consumer budgets and the bottom line of food producers and restaurants that rely heavily on eggs as an ingredient. More than 43 million of the 58 million birds slaughtered over the past year to help control bird flu were egg-laying chickens. But even with the price increases, eggs remain relatively affordable compared to other proteins like chicken and beef.

Iowa Gov. Reynolds seeks state funding for private schools

Iowa Gov. Reynolds seeks state funding for private schools

Iowa students would have the option of using more than $7,500 in state money annually to pay for private school under a plan Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds proposed in the annual Condition of the State speech. Reynolds, a Republican, has tried unsuccessfully twice before to enact a less expansive program of taxpayer-funded scholarships for private school. However, her more far-reaching program outlined Tuesday could finally be approved thanks to larger Republican majorities in both the House and Senate. She outlined the scholarship proposal during a speech in which she also called for a new effort to improve reading in poor-performing schools, supported grants to encourage fathers to be involved in their children’s lives and proposed programs to benefit rural health care.

Valuable winning lottery ticket could be in your coat pocket

Valuable winning lottery ticket could be in your coat pocket

Thinking of lining up at the mini-mart for a shot at a $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot? Maybe you should first dig into your coat pockets or your car’s glove box to make sure you don’t already have a winning ticket from an earlier drawing. As players buy tickets ahead of Friday night’s drawing, lottery officials throughout the country say that every year players miss out on millions in prizes. That's because some don’t realize they have won, while others decide cashing in isn’t worth the trouble of a small payoff. People nearly always show up for the biggest prizes, but million-dollar payoffs have been waiting for months to be claimed in Texas, Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan and Washington state.

New Mega Millions jackpot of $1.35B is game's 2nd highest

New Mega Millions jackpot of $1.35B is game's 2nd highest

The Mega Millions prize has grown again to an estimated $1.35 billion after there was no winner of the lottery’s latest giant jackpot. The numbers drawn late Tuesday night were: 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and gold Mega Ball 9. Mega Millions says the prize for the next drawing on Friday night is the second highest in the game's history. There have been 25 drawings over three months since the last time a player matched all six numbers and claimed the jackpot. The estimated $1.35 billion jackpot prize would only be distributed to a winner who chooses an annuity paid over 29 years. Nearly all jackpot winners take a cash payout, which for Friday night’s drawing is an estimated $707.9 million.

$1.35B Mega Millions prize drawing set for Friday night

$1.35B Mega Millions prize drawing set for Friday night

Mega Millions players will have another chance to end months of losing and finally win a jackpot that has grown to $1.35 billion. Plenty of people have won smaller prizes in the lottery game, but no one has matched all six numbers and won the grand prize since Oct. 14. Those 25 straight drawings without a winner have allowed the top prize to roll over and grow larger for three months. It’s now the fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history. If there isn’t a winner Friday night, the jackpot will inch closer to the record $2.04 billion Powerball prize won last November in California. The long stretch without a Mega Millions jackpot winner is because of the game’s steep odds of 1 in 302.6 million.

Iowa's largest city cancels classes due to cyber attack

Iowa’s largest school district has cancelled classes for Tuesday after determining there had been a cyber attack on its technology network. Des Moines Public Schools announced Monday that Tuesday classes would be cancelled for its 33,000 students after being “alerted to a cyber security incident on its technology network.” The district said in a news release that it took its internet and network services offline while it assessed the situation. It didn't describe the nature of the attack or say whether sensitive information might have been stolen. It also didn't immediately respond to Associated Press requests for further information. The district will decide Tuesday afternoon whether to hold classes Wednesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts: Handling of presidential documents leaves room for error

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News