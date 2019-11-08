DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An airline says it plans to base two planes in Des Moines, bringing jobs and possibly new flights to the city's airport.
Allegiant Travel Company announced Friday it would base two Airbus A320 aircraft at the Des Moines International Airport. Allegiant, based in the Las Vegas area, said it would invest $50 million in Des Moines and bring at least 66 jobs to the community. It plans to begin hiring pilots, flight attendants, mechanics and other employees.
Allegiant now offers eight non-stop flights from Des Moines to cities in Arizona, California, Florida and Nevada.
Allegiant says the new planes and crews create options for more flights from Des Moines but didn't specify specific locations.
