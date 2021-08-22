Ames business eases task of turning food into compost

A few years ago, someone asked Moyna why it matters if food decomposes in a compost pile rather than in a landfill.

“I had an internal panic moment, but it was such a good question,” she said. “It’s an important distinction. When food waste goes into a landfill, it’s covered up with other layers of trash and there’s no oxygen that’s allowed to get into the pile.

“It undergoes an anaerobic process, and the result is the creation of methane, which is one of the lesser-known greenhouse gases.”

When food waste goes into a compost pile, it does create a minimal amount of carbon dioxide compared to the methane gas created at a landfill, she said.

“By diverting your food waste to compost rather than a landfill, you’re mitigating climate change as far as greenhouse gases go,” Moyna said.

As well as decreasing the negatives, composting creates many positives, she said.

“When compost goes into the soil, it becomes a soil amendment,” Moyna said. “The compost helps the soil to better absorb water as well as nutrients. So if you apply fertilizer, the soil is able to become healthier faster than it could without the compost. It helps water and fertilizer to be more effective.”

So far, the Core Living Compost has a couple dozen customers, including Iowa State President Wendy Wintersteen, Moyna said. The goal is to grow to connect all Ames households to composting and also to be able to include businesses in the Core Community. There is a survey on the website for businesses to indicate their interest.

