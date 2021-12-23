 Skip to main content
Ames City Council sets goal of net-zero emissions by 2050

AMES, Iowa (AP) — The Ames City Council has set a goal of the community reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 83% by 2030, and net-zero emissions by 2050.

The Ames Tribune reports that the council voted 5-1 on Tuesday to adopt the targets.

Residents have been split on the issue. Some have called for aggressive climate action. Others are demanding that the costs don't fall on them.

Council member Tim Gartin, who cast the lone dissenting vote, said the city’s ambitious target was disingenuous without having clear data and knowing the costs.

