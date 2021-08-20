Ames police find woman dead in apartment; man arrested

AMES, Iowa (AP) — An Ames man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after police found a woman dead inside an Ames apartment.

The discovery of the woman's body was made shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday, when officers sent to an apartment for a welfare check discovered her dead there. Police have not released the name of the woman or said how she died, but did say her death was the result of a homicide.

Police immediately identified 26-year Oscar Chavez as a suspect in the killing. Chavez was later arrested around midnight near Auburn, when he was stopped on suspicion of a traffic violation by Sac County Sheriff's deputy.

The deputy reported that Chavez was evasive with questions and could not produce an ID. Some paperwork with Chavez's name on it was found in the car, the Sac County Sheriff's Office said, and Chavez then told the deputy that he had shot and killed his girlfriend in Ames. That led the deputy to contact Ames police and confirm that Chavez was a suspect in a homicide.

