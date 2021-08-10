Animal rights groups sue over latest Iowa farm trespass law

“By passing yet another unconstitutional Ag-Gag law, Iowa’s state legislature has put on full display its willingness to trample the Constitution in an attempt to hide from the public what really goes on at factory farms,” said Tyler Lobdell, Staff Attorney at Food & Water Watch, one of the groups filing the latest legal challenge.

Other groups include the Animal Legal Defense Fund, Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement, Bailing Out Benji and the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

The lawsuit names Reynolds, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and the county attorneys in Cass, Dallas and Washington counties.

Those county officials were named because they are counties with livestock facilities that the groups might investigate but “will not send investigators because they fear the investigators will be charged” under the new law.

Iowa House Democratic leader Jennifer Konfrst said its one of many examples of laws the Republican majority has passed in recent years knowing they would be challenged in court.

“It's a waste of taxpayer dollars to continue to pass laws that they know are going to court and possibly lose,” she said.

Republican legislative leaders did not immediately provide a comment.