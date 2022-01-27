 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Ankeny man shot in apartment dies; police make arrest

Police in suburban Des Moines say a man who was shot in an Ankeny apartment earlier this week has died, and another man has been arrested in the case

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — A man who was shot in a suburban Des Moines apartment earlier this week has died, and another man has been arrested in the case, police in Ankeny said.

Officers were called to the apartment Tuesday night and found 21-year-old Eli Reed inside with gunshot wounds, police said Thursday in a news release. Wednesday morning, police arrested 24-year-old John Peak on a charge of reckless use of a firearm resulting in serious injury, and he was released on bond hours later.

Later Wednesday night, Reed died of his injuries, police said, and an additional charge of involuntary manslaughter was filed against Peak.

Police said detectives were working with Peak’s attorney to arrange for Peak to turn himself in on the new charge.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

