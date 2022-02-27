Ankeny police search for two people who fired at officers

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Police are searching for two people who exchanged gunfire with Ankeny police officers Saturday night.

Ankeny police Sgt. Corey Schneden said officers were responding to a fight at Prairie Point Apartments where gunshots were reported around 11 p.m. Saturday when they spotted a white car with its lights off leaving the area.

When officers pulled the car over, two people got out and started shooting at officers as they fled into a wooded area. Officers returned fire but it wasn't immediately clear whether they wounded the suspects. No one else was injured.

Two other people who were in the white car were taken into custody and were being questioned Sunday while police continued to search the wooded area for the two suspects.

