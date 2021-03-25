Are suit jackets oppression? Lawmakers fight own dress codes

“It’s not about disenfranchising anybody,” the businessman and farmer said to some applause. “Sometimes you have to force respect.”

But Sen. Cynthia Mendes, an East Providence Democrat, countered that this year’s dress code is more specific than the chamber’s previous one, which simply required all persons on the Senate floor “be properly dressed.”

She also questioned the timing of the new edict, following an election in which more women and people of color were voted into the 38-member chamber in its history.

“This is colonization language. The need to remind everyone who is in power. It has always started with what you tell them to do with their bodies,” Mendes said. “That’s not lost on me.”

Acosta, who was elected in November to represent the strongly Latino city of Central Falls, argued that the Senate’s dress code isn’t even widely enforced. He’s been wearing cardigans, joggers and Air Jordan sneakers for weeks without any apparent objection.

“Whose sensibilities are being insulted?” Acosta asked, purposefully donning a black guayabera, a traditional Caribbean dress shirt, that didn’t have a collar for Tuesday's debate.