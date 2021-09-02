Arrest made in Des Moines triple shooting that killed 1

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police have announced an arrest in a triple shooting in Des Moines earlier this week that killed one and injured two others.

Danil James Deng, 17, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of carrying out the Monday night shooting that killed 40-year-old Frederick McCuller II of Des Moines, police said in a news release. The shooting left two other men, ages 32 and 27, with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said Deng has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and a weapons count.

Upon Deng’s arrest, police said, officers found a handgun in his possession believed to be the gun used in the shootings.

