Arrest made in shooting that killed man dead in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Detectives have made an arrest in the death of a 21-year-old man who was shot to death in northeast Des Moines, police said Saturday.

Darren Antwon Diggs, 27, was charged with first-degree murder and robbery. Police said Digg and the victim knew each other and that the motive appears to be drug-related robbery.

The victim's name has not been released.

Officers responded to multiple reports of gunfire at 5:41 a.m. Friday and found a man who had been shot. Although officers attempted lifesaving efforts, he died at the scene.

It was the city’s ninth homicide of the year.

