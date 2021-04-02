Arrest warrant issued for man in Mason City shooting death

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — A person has been fatally shot in Mason City, and an arrest warrant has been issued charging a man with murder in the case, police there said.

The shooting happened late Wednesday night, the Mason City Police Department said in a news release Friday. Officers called to the scene found a person suffering from gunshot wounds, and the victim died at an area hospital. Police have not released the victim’s name, age or gender.

A warrant has been issued for Benjamin Gonzalez, 38, of Mason City, charging him with first-degree murder in the shooting, police said.

Police said Gonzalez should be considered armed and dangerous, and he should not be approached if spotted. Instead, police ask the public to call authorities to report Gonzalez’s whereabouts.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0