Arrested journalist pleaded with officer: 'This is my job'

A second Register reporter who was with Sahouri, Katie Akin, testified that she was surprised to see Sahouri get arrested because “I didn't understand us to be breaking any laws." Akin yelled that they were journalists and showed a press badge, before Akin was told to leave without arrest.

Wilson, an 18-year Des Moines Police Department veteran, said he responded to the protest and found a “riotous mob” breaking store windows and throwing rocks and water bottles at officers. He said his unit was told to clear a parking lot, and he used a device known as a fogger to blanket the area with clouds of pepper spray.

He said he decided Sahouri needed to be arrested when she did not leave and that he was unaware she was a journalist when he grabbed her. He said that Robnett tried to pull Sahouri out of his grasp, and he deployed more pepper spray that “incapacitated” Robnett.

Sahouri had her hands cuffed in zip ties and was taken to jail in a police van.

Under cross-examination by defense attorney Nicholas Klinefeldt, Wilson said that he charged Sahouri with interference because she briefly pulled her left arm away while he was arresting her. He acknowledged that he didn't mention that claim in his police report.