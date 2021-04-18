Art galleries forced to quickly change due to virus

The Art Basel and UBS Global Art Market Report found that global arts and antiques sales dropped by about 22% in 2020, compared to 2019. Art galleries throughout the tri-state area faced similar declines in sales, with many of them forced to close their physical locations.

River Bend Gallery in Galena, Ill., for years relied on its Main Street location as the primary gateway for connecting with customers and tourists to sell its photography pieces. Bu when the pandemic struck, co-owner Paul Mikol, said he was forced to closed the location to ensure the safety of his son, Geoffrey, the primary artist for the gallery, who is diagnosed with Down syndrome.

“For people like Geoffrey, there is like a four-times-worse outcome if they were to get the virus,” Mikol said. “We decided to close the gallery until things got better.”

He said the business initially struggled to operate solely online. While Geoffrey was able to take more photographs than ever, River Bend was unaccustomed to serving its customers through an online format.

“It was a completely different kind of business,” Mikol said. “Those first few months were difficult.”