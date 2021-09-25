 Skip to main content
At least 16 indicted after federal firearms sweep in Iowa

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — At least 16 people in eastern Iowa were charged with gun crimes after a two-day sweep by federal authorities this week.

Grand juries met Wednesday through Friday in the U.S. District Court for Northern Iowa and issued the indictments, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported.

Many of those indicted have already been charged in state courts for weapons offenses.

Most of the indictments were for felons in possession of a firearm or for having a firearm and using drugs.

