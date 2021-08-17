At Midwest state fairs no masks required, vaccines are free

Des Moines has an acute shortage of nurses, so even if beds are available there aren’t nurses to tend to them and patients can’t be placed. Even now, patients coming into the emergency department can wait 10 hours for a regular hospital bed, he said.

Several Iowa fairgoers got vaccinated because of fears about the delta variant, or because family members have been sick and they understand how serious COVID-19 can be. Others have jobs that require vaccinations, Aljets said.

Jesse James, 13, of Pleasantville, rolled up his sleeve for a Pfizer shot on Monday. His mother, Angela Collins, said he's going on a class trip to Washington, D.C., in October and she wants him vaccinated before he flies.

Both acknowledged a driving force behind the decision was his grandmother.

“I’m going back to school this year and my grandma kind of nudged me into getting a vaccine,” he said. “I mostly agreed with her.”

Jonila Shehu, 18, saw the Hy-Vee display was offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and decided to get her shot.